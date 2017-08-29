8 vehicle break-ins within 24 hours under investigation in Effingham Co.

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating eight separate reports of vehicle break-ins, all happening within 24 hours in the Goshen and Hodgeville road area.

Investigators say all the vehicles were left unsecured, making them easy targets for opportunistic criminals. The break-ins took place between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m.

If anyone saw anything or has surveillance video of suspects or suspect vehicles, please call ECSO at 912.754.8175.

