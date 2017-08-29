Coastal Empire Salvation Army sending help to Texas

The Coastal Empire Salvation Army is stepping up to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Salvation Army volunteers will be spending two weeks in Texas. They are prepared to head to a staging area in Victoria, TX. We are told about two dozen from Salvation Army will be responding from our area.

Major Phil Swyers is firing up the mobile feeding kitchen. It's just like the ones we saw stationed in Savannah during our time of need.

"During Hurricane Matthew, Texas came and helped us during our time here in Savannah dealing with the storm and with that, this is our way of helping them and paying back," said Swyers, Commanding Officer, Coastal Empire Salvation Army.

The canteen will feed thousands of people. This Savannah canteen is on a 30-minute go notice. There are over 100 canteens in the Houston area already. If you want to help people as quickly as possible, monetary donations are being accepted. You can use your phone to text 'storm' to 51555, or call 1.800.SAL.ARMY.

"Monetary gifts are the best way of giving right now because we are easily able to purchase the things at site. Right now, there are pictures of Salvation Army officers in boats rescuing people. While clothing is great, that is now the stage we are in right now for service," Swyers said. "You know, sometimes, prom dresses and bathing suits are not the best things to send. Right now, monetary donations are what the Salvation Army is looking for to assist those individuals in those 100 canteens that are currently serving."

To find out more about how you can help, click here.

