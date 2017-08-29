Alma Police looking for man in high speed chase incident

Police in Alma are looking for a man who led officers on a high-speed chase on the morning of Aug. 28.

Officials say they attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding through a school zone at twice the posted speed limit on GA Highway 32 E in front of the Bacon County Elementary School. The driver was later identified as 20-year-old Hunter Taylor of Alma. He led officers on a chase onto Bennett Still Highway, where they were eventually able to bring the vehicle to a stop near Big Creek Church Road, but Hunter got out and ran into the woods.

Ware State Prison K9 handlers tracked the suspect over an area covering four miles before bystanders told officials they'd witnessed him get into another vehicle with an unknown person. Officers discovered that the vehicle Hunter was driving had been stolen from another Bacon County resident. Officers obtained warrants for Hunter for theft by receiving (felony), fleeing/attempting to elude (felony), driving on the wrong side of the roadway, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, and speeding.

Anyone who knows of the whereabouts of Taylor Hunter, please contact the Alma Police Department at 912.632.8751 or your local 911 center.

