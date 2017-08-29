Georgia Air National Guard responding to Hurricane Harvey

The 165th Airlift Wing of the Georgia National Guard deployed a C-130 H3 Cargo aircraft and 15 people to aid in the emergency response efforts for the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Officials say the crew initially flew into Scott Air Force Base, IL to pick up disaster recovery pallets before moving to their next destination.

'This is the type of mission we are suited for,' Colonel Jim Marren, Commander of the 165th AW, said in a release. 'With our aircraft, we are able to provide airlift support and aid relief efforts to the American people in a national emergency.'

Authorized by Governor Nathan Deal, the unit quickly mobilized a flight crew and maintenance package to put the cargo aircraft in support of relief commanders in Texas.

