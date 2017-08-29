Shoes for Houston: Fleet Feet sending help to TX

Watching the images of Hurricane Harvey and the rescues have many of us wondering how we can help.

Since thousands of people have lost everything, Fleet Feet Sports is asking you to join them in collecting shoes for the victims. They are accepting donations of new or gently-used running shoes and dress shoes, as well as new socks to send to their stores in Texas that will be distributed to the people who need them.

"We are hoping we can at least help people who have lost a lot of things, or everything, to at least have some shoes and some clean socks and something on their feet. As a store, we figured it's the least we can do to help the people of Houston," said Melissa Ramsey, Manager, Fleet Feet Sports.

Fleet Feet is accepting shoes and socks for kids to adults at all 170 stores around the country. You can drop off donations on Waters Avenue from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. for the next two weeks.

