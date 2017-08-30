BREAKING: Tropical Storm Harvey makes second landfall just west of Cameron, Louisiana. | The latest is NEXT on Daybreak.

HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on Tropical Storm Harvey (all times local):
4 a.m.
The National Hurricane Center says Harvey is back on land after coming ashore early Wednesday just west of Cameron, Louisiana. The tropical storm is expected to weaken and continue to the north.
The storm returned to land about 5 miles (8 kilometers) west of Cameron with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph).
Center meteorologist Dennis Feltgen said Tuesday that when Harvey came back to shore, "it's the end of the beginning."
Harvey is forecast to drop substantial amounts of rain on Louisiana before moving on to Arkansas, Tennessee and parts of Missouri, which could also see flooding.
Feltgen said there's still a lot of residents in multiple states "who are going to feel the impacts of the storm."
Harvey first made landfall Friday in Texas as a Category 4 hurricane.
___
2 a.m.
The National Weather Service has issued flash flood emergencies for parts of Southeast Texas, including Beaumont and Port Arthur.
KFDM-TV reports the situation in Port Arthur is dire as homes were expected to fill with rising floodwaters and residents unsure of how to evacuate the city.
Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens tells the station that county resources cannot get to Port Arthur because of the flooding and some residents have gone into survival mode.
Mayor Derrick Freeman said on his Facebook page that the "city is underwater right now but we are coming!" He also urged residents to get to higher ground, but avoid becoming trapped in attics.
Deputy Marcus McLellan says city's 911 system has been inundated with calls, which are bouncing to other law enforcement agencies. McLellan says the sheriff's office is working to relay those calls to the proper authorities in Port Arthur.
___
1:15 a.m.
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.
However, the dangers remain far from over. Authorities and family members have reported at least 18 deaths from Harvey, while law enforcement agencies say more than 13,000 people have been rescued in the Houston area and surrounding parts of Southeast Texas.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also implemented a curfew of midnight to 5 a.m. in an apparent response to scattered reports of looting. Police Chief Art Acevedo said violators would be searched and arrested.
Two additional shelters - the Toyota Center and NRG Park - opened to house displaced residents. Louisiana's governor also offered to take in Harvey victims from Texas, and televangelist Joel Osteen opened his Houston megachurch, a 16,000-seat former arena, after critics blasted him on social media for not acting to help families displaced by the storm.
Harvey is expected to come inland Wednesday near the Texas-Louisiana border.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
After five days of torrential rain, the latest weather forecast predicts less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine for the Houston area.More >>
A marijuana store on Main Street is causing a divide in the quirky tourist town of Talkeetna, AlaskaMore >>
A marijuana store on Main Street is causing a divide in the quirky tourist town of Talkeetna, AlaskaMore >>
NASA says it may soon have the capability to send astronauts to the International Space Station from U.S. soil for the first time since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011More >>
NASA says it may soon have the capability to send astronauts to the International Space Station from U.S. soil for the first time since the retirement of the space shuttle in 2011More >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
The crippled city of Houston is anxiously watching dams and levees to see if they hold until the rain stopsMore >>
A highly provocative missile test that flew over close U.S. ally Japan has shattered Trump administration hopes that North Korea was dialing down tensionsMore >>
A highly provocative missile test that flew over close U.S. ally Japan has shattered Trump administration hopes that North Korea was dialing down tensionsMore >>
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that police Sgt. Steve Perez has died after he became trapped in his patrol car as he was driving to work.More >>
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that police Sgt. Steve Perez has died after he became trapped in his patrol car as he was driving to work.More >>
President Donald Trump arrives in Texas to get briefed on recovery efforts after Harvey lashed the state's coast and flooded Houston.More >>
President Donald Trump arrives in Texas to get briefed on recovery efforts after Harvey lashed the state's coast and flooded Houston.More >>
Houston-area residents who lost their pets in the scramble to escape Harvey flooding can stop by a shelter to see if the animals have been foundMore >>
Houston-area residents who lost their pets in the scramble to escape Harvey flooding can stop by a shelter to see if the animals have been foundMore >>