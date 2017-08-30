City to unveil new signs in 3 Savannah neighborhoods

The city of Savannah will unveil new signs in three area neighborhoods on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

This is one of the many goals announced during the strategic planning retreat city leaders held earlier this summer.

Neighborhood revitalization is not just a priority for city officials, but also for neighborhood associations and residents to make their community better.

Other goals city leaders want to focus on are public safety, infrastructure, poverty reduction, economic stimulation and good government.

The unveiling of the signs will take place as follows:

Cann/Jackson Park Neighborhood at 47th and Hopkins streets, 10 a.m.

Feiler Terrace Neighborhood at 51st and Hopkins streets, 10:30 a.m.

Summerside Neighborhood on Clinch Street, 10:50 a.m.

