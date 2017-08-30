City unveils new signs in 3 Savannah neighborhoods

The City of Savannah unveiled new signs in three neighborhoods Wednesday.

The first at Cann/Jackson Park at West 47th and Hopkins Streets. That was followed by an unveiling at Feiler Terrace on 51st and Hopkins. And finally, a new Summerside sign on Clinch Street.

All of this is a part of the city's strategic plan. One of its top priorities is Neighborhood Revitalization.

"We can have public safety because our neighbors will better know who they are and who lives around them,” District 5 Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz.

"In the words of Mr. Rodgers, I would say it's a beautiful day in the neighborhood because the sign that's finally been unveiled, we know it's been working for a while,” said Feiler Terrace Neighborhood Association President Sharon Stewart.

Besides neighborhood revitalization, other priorities for city officials are public safety, infrastructure, and economic stimulation.

