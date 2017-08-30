Mosquito-borne virus EEE detected in Bryan County

A horse in Bryan County has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

This mosquito-borne virus causes swelling of the brain and is deadly in horses 70 to 90-percent of the time.

EEE has also been detected in mosquitoes in western Chatham County, and a horse in Effingham County tested positive for EEE earlier this month.

