Police investigating incidents of unwanted physical contact on Georgia Southern transit buses

Georgia Southern University Police are investigating incidents of an unknown male suspect having unwelcome physical contact with women.

Officials say it has been happening on Georgia Southern transit buses.

If you have any information, please contact Georgia Southern Police at 912.478.5234, via the LifeSafe App or by anonymous tip online at Eagle Eye Witness.

Also, should you be a victim of or observe a criminal act, suspicious person or incident, please contact Public Safety immediately.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.