Memorial arrangements set for Savannah couple killed in plane crash

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
Byron and Catherine Cocke (Source: Facebook) Byron and Catherine Cocke (Source: Facebook)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Memorial arrangements have been finalized for a well-known and beloved Savannah couple who died in a plane crash Monday morning near the Bryan-Effingham County line.

William Byron Cocke, 41, and Catherine Montford Cocke, 39, died on impact after the plane they were traveling on went down in a wooded area on Croft Road, off of Eldora Road, in northern Bryan County.

A memorial visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 1 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 at St. John’s Church in Savannah, and a reception will follow at the Green Meldrim House.

