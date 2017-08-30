National companies with Statesboro presence sending supplies to Texas

Two companies, both with heavy presences in Statesboro, say they're responding to help victims of Harvey.

Joe Quinn, of Walmart's corporate office says they've sent thousands of trucks with relief supplies headed to the flooded parts of Texas.

“Our truck drivers are pretty amazing people. They're able to get into places damaged by a flood and bring relief supplies in,” Quinn said. "After years of going overseas, you're seeing more companies realize that there are advantages to being closer to the consumer."

In addition, small engine maker Briggs & Stratton says they're hauling generators and pressure washers to retailers there as well.

“We're getting them as close as possible so that when the waters do start to recede and they need power, that we have these products available for them and as close to them as we can possibly get it,” said Laura Timm, with Briggs & Stratton.

Back in 2012, Briggs also donated 1,300 generators to Red Cross chapters across the country, with the engines for many of them made right here.

In addition, there are collection spots around Bulloch County and other places to drop off relief supplies and you can also donate financially to Red Cross, Salvation Army, and other worthwhile groups online.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.