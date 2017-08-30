UPDATE: Little Neck Road has reopened - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Little Neck Road has reopened

(Source: SCMPD) (Source: SCMPD)
CHATHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

 UPDATE: Little Neck Road has reopened.

Little Neck Road is closed near New Hampstead High School due to an overturned dump truck.

The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department says the road is expected to open in one hour, about 3:30 p.m.

Drivers need to seek an alternate route. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly