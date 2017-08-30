UPDATE: Little Neck Road has reopened.
Little Neck Road is closed near New Hampstead High School due to an overturned dump truck.
The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department says the road is expected to open in one hour, about 3:30 p.m.
Drivers need to seek an alternate route.
