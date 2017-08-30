Man wanted on rape charges in New Jersey arrested in Port Wentworth

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police have arrested a man wanted in New Jersey for rape and child molestation.

Through the gathering of intelligence, officers with both Metro and the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force determined that 30-year-old Rion Hunter was located in Port Wentworth. They responded to the 900 block of Highway 30 and took him into custody without incident.

Hunter is being held in the Chatham County Detention Center, pending extradition to New Jersey.

