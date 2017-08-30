Metro Police working to identify burglary suspect

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a burglary investigation.

Police responded to a home in the 2100 block of E. 38th Street, around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, in reference to a burglary alarm. Detectives believe this suspect has been involved in other burglaries in the area.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s with a slim build. During the incident, he wore a white tank top and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at 912.525.2355. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

