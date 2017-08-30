Most Wanted: 8/30/17

In this week's Most Wanted, Savannah-Chatham Metro Police need your help finding a man they say is a known gang member and is considered armed and dangerous.



This is Michael O’Neil Johnson. He is wanted on felony probation warrants. He's 29 years old, stands 5'7" and weighs 160 pounds. Police say he is affiliated with Members of Blood—likely armed—and known to flee from police.





Metro is also looking for Markie Bridges. He's wanted for a number charges including domestic battery, domestic criminal trespassing, and domestic simple assault. Bridges is 35. Stands 6'5" and weighs 265 pounds with short hair—and was last known to live on White Bluff Avenue.

Kelly Camp is wanted on a superior court pickup order. She is 5'9", approximately 180 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair. She has a history of possession of methamphetamine and shoplifting.





If you have information about these fugitives or any crime, call police or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. You don't have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.