SCDOT launches website for 10-Year Plan

The South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced the launch of a website for its 10-Year Plan.

It’s meant to help kick start the process of bringing back South Carolina's highway system from 30 years of underfunding. The website will feature project lists for three of the four major programs that comprise SCDOT's 10-Year Plan. Those include highway safety, deficient bridges, interstate widening, and road resurfacing.

Eighty percent of the state's 42,000 miles are said to need resurfacing or rebuilding.

The 10-year goal is to bring half of those roads up to a "good" rating.

