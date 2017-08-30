Hometown Heroes: Cyclists honor one of their own

Riding to remember. Riding for awareness.

A group of Hilton Head Island cyclists honored the memory of one of their own. They shared some laughs and some stories about Daniel Carr and Jeff Garske, then they headed out to the roads and shared their late friends' love of cycling once again.

"Just organically, the cycling community wanted to get together to do something, and this is just a very informal ride to get together for a little bit of remembrance," said Bill Brewer, Hilton Head Cycling.

Carr and Garske were two local cyclists who died while riding last year, and Hilton Head Cycling organized a ride this weekend to honor them, and to also raise awareness for bike safety.

"While most of the population doesn't know cyclists, you see them on the road and they're just a person. But they're not. They're somebody's husband, wife, father," said Sandra Derouen, friend of Carr.

"Drivers and cyclists are human. People make mistakes, but the sad thing is, cyclists as vulnerable as road users are the ones that pay the price," Brewer said.

Cyclists paid their respects with a 30-mile ride among friends - Hometown Heroes trying to find progress out of tragedy, and the strong turnout could help others on the road.

"It says they are truly concerned about the people riding next to them," Derouen said.

"It's gratifying. This is a community. It's a small community, but it's a good community, and sports cycling includes all walks, all shapes and sizes, so it's very special because of that," said Brewer.

Hilton Head Cycling is also raising money for the Dan Carr Memorial Fund. The fund will be donated to charities focused on cycling awareness and wounded military cycling groups.

