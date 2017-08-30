James R. Lientz Award Ceremony held Wednesday

Vanessa Roseman is the 25th James R. Lientz Humanitarian Award winner.

Each year, the award is presented to a St. Joseph's/Candler worker to exemplifies the values of the health system. Roseman manages the communications team at St. Joseph's/Candler. She's been on board for 23 years.

Outside of work, Roseman volunteers at the Coastal Children's Advocacy Center and the Rape Crisis Center. Wednesday, she received a sweet surprise for her dedication.

"Oh, I was shocked. I was shocked when Mr. Hinchey started reading the bio and I knew by working with the Rape Crisis Center that had to be me. I was like, 'Oh my God, this is so wonderful," Roseman said.

The award was first presented in 1993 in honor of Mr. Lientz, who served as a Trustee of Candler Hospital for more than 30 years. Along with the award, Roseman receives $3,000, a cafeteria pass, and a parking pass. She also gets a well-deserved massage certificate.

