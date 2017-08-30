BCSO looking for hit-and-run suspect - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

BCSO looking for hit-and-run suspect

(Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) -

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the man who hit a vehicle in the Publix parking lot on Pembroke Drive on Hilton Head Island, then left the scene. 

Investigators say it happened around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 25. The man was driving an older model beige/tan Ford Explorer with a SC tag. 

If you have any information about this individual, please contact Cpl. A. Paul at 843.255.3423 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

