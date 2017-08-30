BCSO looking for hit-and-run suspect

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the man who hit a vehicle in the Publix parking lot on Pembroke Drive on Hilton Head Island, then left the scene.

Investigators say it happened around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 25. The man was driving an older model beige/tan Ford Explorer with a SC tag.

If you have any information about this individual, please contact Cpl. A. Paul at 843.255.3423 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.