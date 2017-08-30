Red Cross holding informational event at Service Brewing Company

The American Red Cross is getting ready to kick off an event originally intended to focus on celebrating 100 years of service for the Southeast and Coastal Georgia Center.

However, because of ongoing relief efforts in Texas and Louisiana following Hurricane Harvey, organizers are slightly changing things up. The event will get started at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Service Brewing Company on Indian Street and will last until 9 p.m.

In addition to celebrating the organization's accomplishments and contributions to the community for the last 100 years, the event will also focus on letting people know what the American Red Cross is all about, from international service to blood donations - and the continued need of support to help others in a time of crisis.

"Folks can learn about how they can stand up and volunteer for the Red Cross in the future. How they can learn about taking classes to make sure that they're safe. How they can prepare, how they can support our armed forces. A little bit about international services as well as our blood services, so that people can learn about how businesses, as well as individuals, can donate lifesaving blood," said Esther Sheppard, Executive Director, American Red Cross, Southeast and Coastal Georgia.

We asked Sheppard about the volunteers who were sent west to help in the aftermath of Harvey. She says most are staging in Louisiana, adding that they're digging in despite the already overwhelming circumstances.

