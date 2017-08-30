Statesboro High School holding BBQ chicken fundraiser for Harvey victims

Statesboro High School will hold a Hurricane Harvey Relief BBQ chicken dinner on Friday, Sept. 8.

It will be held at the school from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. before the football game. They'll have chicken, green beans, coleslaw, bread, and dessert.

Tickets are $10 apiece and all proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross and the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

You can purchase tickets from Tammie Washington at SHS, McCook's Pharmacy, or Southern Pharmacy.

