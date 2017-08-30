Thursday Night in The End Zone

Here's the games that have been rescheduled to Thursday Night, August 31st.
7:00 Wayne County at Valdosta
7:00 Johnson at Metter
6:00 Johnson County at Groves
7:00 Brantley County at Richmond Hill
7:30 Ware County at Coffee
7:00 Telfair County at Bacon County
7:00 Cook at Brunswick
