Thursday Night in The End Zone

By Ken Griner, Sports Anchor
Here's the games that have been rescheduled to Thursday Night, August 31st.

7:00 Wayne County at Valdosta 

7:00 Johnson at Metter

6:00 Johnson County at Groves

7:00 Brantley County at Richmond Hill

7:30 Ware County at Coffee

7:00 Telfair County at Bacon County

7:00 Cook at Brunswick

