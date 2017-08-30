Georgia Ports Authority sending shipping containers to Houston

All week, groups across our area have been working to gather much-needed supplies and donations for Harvey storm victims.

The effort continues until Friday for Georgia Ports Authority, working on filling two shipping containers to send to Houston.

The Ports Authority has a list of things they're looking for, and they've found the best way possible to get the goods to those in need. Just hours after announcing the effort, a trailer full of water was brought to help fill one of the two 20-foot shipping containers that will be loaded onto a barge Sunday, bound for Houston.

"I think we've all been watching with sadness the tragic events that have happened down in Houston," said Griff Lynch, Executive Director, Georgia Ports Authority.

Lynch said with Hurricane Matthew still fresh in the memory of many here, the maritime community knew they needed to do something with the resources they have at their fingertips.

"Look, we all went through this 10 months ago, 11 months ago. We know what it felt like, and what we went through was really nothing compared to what Houston is handling right now," Lynch said.

The list of donations they're asking for is very specific, in part to help them pack in as much as possible.

We checked in with the executive director of the American Red Cross for Southeastern and Coastal Georgia to see how volunteers sent west are faring so far.

"Hanging in there. They are, of course, overwhelmed based on that it's such an operation that takes a lot of hands. So, there are a lot of moving parts, but overall, we have very resilient volunteers. They're digging in and doing what needs to be done to get the job done to take care of people," said Executive Director, Esther Sheppard.

Sheppard said the majority of their volunteers are staging in Louisiana but could be sent into Texas as needed.

The barge leaving from the Port of Savannah should get to Houston in about six days. Supplies will be accepted at GPA's Administration Building in Garden City. You can drop them off Thursday between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Friday between 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

