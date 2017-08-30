U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson visits Glennville

One Georgia senator says everything isn't gridlocked in Washington.

U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson spoke in Glennville Wednesday afternoon, saying he's proud of a veterans reform package recently passed by Congress to the Military Affairs Committee - all of this despite partisan division on other issues.

"Only one dissenting vote. We made sure that the people who sacrificed and served our country get the benefits that they were promised when they served. That's a major victory for Congress," Senator Isakson said.

The senator met with community leaders from Tattnall and surrounding counties.

