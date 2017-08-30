Savannah residents hold 'sidewalk jam' for Hurricane Harvey victims

Savannah residents gathered Wednesday night for a sidewalk jam to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Midtown Pickers supplied the tunes outside of Coffee Deli as people dropped off water, food, dog treats, and diapers to send to Texas. They were out there until about 9 p.m., loading up vans to make the trip out west this weekend.

"Less than a year ago, we were in a similar situation and we know how much stuff is needed," said Tommy Holland, member, Midtown Pickers. "The people in Texas and Louisiana are in so much more need than we ever were here. They've got water in feet, not inches. It's going to be a major, major clean up."

This isn't the only local group sending help. For more information on how you can donate, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.