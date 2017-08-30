Missing HHI woman found safe, unharmed - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Missing HHI woman found safe, unharmed

BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) -

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office has found a missing 38-year-old safe and unharmed. 

Family members had reported Sheila Findley missing just after 8 p.m., Wednesday. She has since been safely located. 

