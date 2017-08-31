DOD confirms Savannah soldier missing in Yemen

The Department of Defense has confirmed that a local soldier is missing.

Officials say Staff Sgt. Emil Rivera-Lopez went missing after an incident on Aug. 25 in Yemen where he was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve. He is now listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown (DUSTWUN).

Lopez is from Arizona but was living in Savannah.

The Department of Defense is investigating.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more updates as soon as they are released.

