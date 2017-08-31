Tropical Update: Harvey weakening, Irma strengthening

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.

Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.

Tropical Depression Harvey is weakening, but continues to dump rain across portions of the Mississippi Valley Thursday.

Harvey continues to weaken, but still poses a flooding & severe weather risk to the Mississippi & Tennessee Valleys. pic.twitter.com/twBw5DSwR2 — WTOC Cutter Martin (@CutterMartin) August 31, 2017

There is a low-end risk of severe weather across portions of the mid-south, Appalachians and mid-Atlantic Thursday and Friday.

The First Alert Forecast Team is tracking a developing area of moisture in the southern Gulf of Mexico. This storminess may take-on tropical characteristics this weekend. It is too soon to say if there will be any United States impact early next week.

Tropical Storm Irma formed near the Cape Verde Islands Wednesday. This system continues to organize as it pushes westward, and eventually west-southwestward, over the next several days. Irma will threaten the eastern Caribbean by the middle of next week as a significant hurricane.

Irma expected to be a major hurricane by Sunday. We definitely need to monitor closely! pic.twitter.com/XMM7Jnz61n — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) August 31, 2017

Beyond that time-frame, there is quite a bit of uncertainty.

An early turn out-to-sea is looking less likely. This system has a significant chance of impacting both the Greater and Lesser Antilles later next week. Beyond that time-frame, there is simply too much uncertainty to determine what, if any, United States impacts will occur.

At this time, it is simply a good idea to use Irma as a reminder that it is still hurricane season. Review your hurricane plan and make sure you check the forecast at least once a day over the next two weeks as we track soon-to-be Hurricane Irma.

You can get the latest on TV, at wtoc.com and in the WTOC Weather App.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.