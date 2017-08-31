American Red Cross hard at work to help Hurricane Harvey victims

The American Red Cross has been working day and night to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Right now, volunteers are providing food, shelter, and comfort to tens of thousands of people who have been forced from their homes in Texas and Louisiana.

Red Cross President, Gail McGovern, says this is one of its largest relief efforts ever. She says there are 32,000 people living in more than 200 shelters across the state, and that the number is expected to rise.

"We have about 34,000 people that stayed in shelters overnight and we're providing them food and comfort and cots and blankets. We've already served 250,000 meals and snacks to these folks," McGovern said.

