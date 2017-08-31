BCSO seeking information in 2006 cold case murder

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for leads in a 2006 cold murder case.

Investigators say on Aug. 31, 2006, just before midnight, 31-year-old Philip Moultrie was shot at by unknown suspects while driving on Bruce K. Smalls Drive. The shots shattered the glass on his vehicle, which he then parked and got out of. He was then shot multiple times according to his passenger. Moultrie later succumbed to his injuries at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The passenger told officials he stayed in the vehicle, ducking down, so he was never able to see the suspects. It was rumored that Moultrie had a history of being a bully and had enemies in the area. Detectives say possible motives include illegal drugs or revenge. Numerous potential suspects were found and interviewed, some eliminated as suspects and some not. None of the information has led to probable cause for an arrest in the case.

If you have any information regarding this cold case, please contact Captain Bob Bromage at 843.255.3402, 843.816.8013, robertb@bcgov.net, or Crimestoppers.

A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for information leading to an arrest in any Beaufort County Cold Case.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.