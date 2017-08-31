South Carolina law enforcement preparing for Labor Day weekend

We are one day away from the start of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

That means there will be thousands of extra cars on the roads filled with people looking to take that last summer trip. It's the final stretch of the 100 deadliest days of summer.

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is where law enforcement sees a spike in fatal accidents.

Majority of the accidents are because drivers chose to get behind the wheel drunk.

So far this year there have been 635 fatal accidents. Which is actually 32 less than last year.

But out of the 441 motorists with access to seatbelts, 211 victims were not wearing one. Highway Patrol has a number of campaigns aimed at decreasing that number even more.

"We have Sober or Slammer that's where we get out and aggressively look for impaired drivers," said Lance Corporal Matthew Southern, South Carolina Highway Patrol. "As well as our buckle up South Carolina campaign. So we know that those core things are causing people to get hurt and killed in a crash is of course not buckling up as one of them, speed plays another role so we focus on speed and then impaired driving and distracted driving."

And when it comes to distracted driving we're not just talking about using your cell phone it could be anything from eating to putting on your make up to changing the controls on your radio. The department is seeing some success with their campaigns.

So far they have seen at seventy less fatal accidents this summer than last year.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.