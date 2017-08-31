Gas prices rising due to Colonial Pipeline shut down

Gas prices are already at a record high since 2014, and following Hurricane Harvey, they're going to keep going up.

The Colonial Pipeline starts in Houston and runs all the way up to the New York Harbor. It provides nearly 40 percent of the South's gasoline. We spoke with AAA, who tells us the effects won't be as bad as we think.

This key line transports more than 100 million gallons of gasoline, heating oil, and aviation fuel each day. The pipeline has two central lines. The first, which carries the jet fuel, shut down on Wednesday. The one that provides the gas to fill up cars shut down Thursday. AAA experts say you shouldn't worry.

You know the drill. Gas prices go up, wallets come out. The big question always is - how bad is it this time?

"If you want to save a few pennies, go ahead and fill up on your way home, but there's really no need to grab every gas can in your house and rush over to the gas station," Josh Carrasco, AAA.

Gas has already gone up about nine cents. How much more will you have to dish out?

"Gas prices will most likely rise another 5-10 cents on the national stage, and I would put Georgia at the high end of that range, just due to the fact that a lot of their gasoline supply does come from that Colonial Pipeline.

When a major pipe like this one is cut off, here is why gas costs more.

"It's a little more costly to bring that gasoline in via truck rather than through the pipeline," said Carrasco.

AAA says they know prices will increase for the upcoming holiday weekend. They're waiting for Hurricane Harvey to clear up so they can fully evaluate the damage. So, how long will we continue paying these higher prices?

"Well, that's really the million dollar question. We're really waiting for some of those areas for the storm to move on so we can get some of those reports from the refineries," said Carrasco.

The good news is - they believe that will happen soon.

AAA says on the bright side, they've already heard some preliminary reports from the Corpus Christie area. They do seem to be coming back online at this point, but it might take them a week or two to get back to full capacity.

We'll continue to follow the prices for you.

