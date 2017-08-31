Effort to refresh City of Savannah logo becoming a reality

Savannah City Council members learned Thursday about an effort to refresh Savannah's logo.

The current logo is more than 10 years old, and staff presented the final four options. Council leaned more toward "B."

The website will also get a makeover as the City rebrands - all in an effort to streamline with other organizations and make browsing City services more user-friendly.

"It's a refresh," said Bret Bell, Assistant City Manager. "You're not going to see a wholesale revision right. This is a tweak of our brand, an intermediary step until we have a completely new look."

Logo rollout will happen over time, starting this fall. Noticeable website changes will happen this November.

