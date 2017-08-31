Savannah City Council discussing ways to control blight

A set of proposed ordinance changes is on the table for Savannah City Council that would give the city greater ability to control blight.

It was a first read, so nothing was definitively set during Thursday's meeting. However, some council members believe it would only benefit their effort to pass the measures. The blight issues the city's code enforcement officers are still seeing on a regular basis include cars parked in front yards, tires stacked up in plain sight, and illegal dumping.

With the guidance of staff, the city is considering adopting several ordinances and amending a few others that would give them more tools in their toolbox to battle blight. This proposal is on the heels of the city kicking off their Savannah Shines Program, which focuses on improving the overall look and feel of neighborhoods in the city. We caught up with Alderman John Hall after the meeting to learn about why he voiced his support for the changes.

"What are we trying to accomplish? We are not so much trying to be punitive, but we just want to be proactive and get our neighborhoods clean," said Alderman Hall, Savannah, District 3.

The conversation will continue at the next council meeting.

