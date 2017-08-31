Opioid overdoses on the rise in Bluffton

20 - that's how many people have died in Beaufort County this year from opioids.

A problem local and state officials see is on the rise. A problem they're looking to stop in its tracks.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office held a press conference earlier this year addressing the dangers of opioids and the rise of the drugs in our counties.

But Thursday they're taking that discussion a step further. The Sheriff's Office along with the Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department

and the Coroner's Office will give us an update on the number of overdoses, how frequent the narcan is being used and what other measures are being used to wipe the drug out of our communities.

Agencies across the state have seen an increase in issues related to opioids. Prompting the state to designate $3 million to at risk counties like Beaufort County which ranks 15 out of 46.

The money was used to train first responders on how to use Narcan kits which can reverse an overdose

in a matter of minutes.

"Within a week we had used it once and a few months later we've used it twice so far to sustain the patient's condition until medical servicces can arrive and administer a higher level of first aid," said Captain Bob Bromage, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

There will also be a prescription d rop off Thursday night for residents to turn in their unused prescriptions, which is just one way officials say opioids are getting on the streets and into the wrong hands.

