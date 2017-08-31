Alliant Health presents check to the Lodge at Bethany

Alliant Health Solutions is awarding the Lodge at Bethany a $20,000 grant that would allow staff and the community to train with the positive approach.

Dr. Dennis White, President and Chief Executive Officer at Alliant Health Solutions, was there to deliver the grant.

The Lodge at Bethany provides training, continued education, and consultation to organizations who choose to grow in dementia-related awareness, knowledge, and skill. The grant will provide a coordinated and well thought out plan of learning and teaching for the advantage of residents and their families.

"We saw this as an opportunity to make health care better in the community here at the Lodge at Bethany. We believe in memory care and helping senior citizens. Those are the twilight of life," said Dr. White.

With the completion of the program, the Lodge at Bethany will be one of the only certified approach assisted living communities in Georgia.

