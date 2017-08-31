National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for McIntosh County until 8:15 p.m.

UPDATE: 7:22 p.m - The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a Severe Thunderstorm WARNING for McIntosh County until 8:15 p.m.

UPDATE: 6:53 p.m. - The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a Severe Thunderstorm WARNING for Glynn and Wayne counties until 7:15 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a Severe Thunderstorm WARNING for Hampton and Jasper counties until 6:45 p.m.

At 6:05 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was over Yemassee moving East with 35 mph winds.

Wind gusts have the potential to reach 60 mph and produce penny sized hail.

