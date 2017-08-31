2 men arrested after breaking into Rincon police car

Two men are behind bars Thursday night after breaking into a Rincon police car on Aug. 26.

Investigators say an officer's duty belt and weapon were stolen. Twenty-four-year-old Corey Greg Dickson and 20-year-old Darrell Brent Dasher were both arrested and charged with burglary in the second degree.

Detectives with Effingham County Sheriff's Office were able to locate most of the stolen items and recover the weapon.

The investigation is active and more charges could be pending.

