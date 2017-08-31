Savannah Council updated on city parking improvements

Savannah Council members got an update Thursday on parking improvements around the city, from new parking spaces to future trolley lines for remote parking lots.

The parking app rolled out by parking services was perhaps the biggest thing on the agenda for parking services.

"So we have a little over 3,000 people who are using the app," said Sean Brandon, City of Savannah Mobility and Parking. "We've got 3 to 400 who are power users who are using every day on a regular basis. And it has impacted in a way that we think is very good. We're actually writing about 20 percent less citations for overtime at a meter. And that's exactly what we thought and wanted to happen."

The app has been available for use for about 2 months now.

