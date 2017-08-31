EAGLE REPORT: GS excited for "opportunity" vs. Auburn

The 2017 season is officially here for the Georgia Southern Eagles. As Tyson Summers’ bunch get ready to take on #12 Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium on national TV, the word the Eagles continue to throw around this week: "opportunity.”

“That’s what we view it as: an opportunity to go be able to do something great,” head coach Tyson Summers says.

“It’s a big opportunity man. The #12 team in the nation? I can’t wait,” says junior running back Wesley Fields.

It’s also the first opportunity to see the Eagles’ new look offense. It was the top topic around this football team all offseason, and the team says they’re ready to show off what they can do on a big time stage.

“We’re ready," says redshirt senior WR Myles Campbell. "Everybody’s been talking about it, and we’re going to put on a show.”

“We’re definitely ready," says redshirt freshman QB Shai Werts. "We have a lot of weapons in the backfield, out wide, and the offensive line. We’re just ready to get busy.”

The Eagles will look to shock the world this Saturday night. It’s a 7:30 kickoff on the Plains on the SEC Network.