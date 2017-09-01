Tropical Update: Tracking Major Hurricane Irma

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west.

Major Hurricane Irma continues to track, generally, westward across the eastern Atlantic today.

Irma will continue to track towards the Caribbean through the middle of next week. As of this forecast, it appears that Puerto Rico and the northern portion of the Lesser Antilles stand the greatest risk of being impacted by Irma next week.

From there, the forecast becomes much more uncertain.

In all likelihood, we will be tracking a significant hurricane nearing the Caribbean next Wednesday. There will be an area of high pressure attempting to steer it more westward late next week.

At the same time, however, some data suggest an unseasonably strong trough of low pressure advancing into the eastern United States and offshore. This would allow a more northerly turn, possibly out to sea if everything lined up perfectly.

Bottom line, it is simply too soon to know if Irma will impact the United States, but it certainly deserves our attention.

If you have interests in the Caribbean next week, please keep a close eye on Irma’s latest forecasts.

We should have a better idea of Irma’s long-term track by Friday of next week.

