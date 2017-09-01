First Alert Weather Day: Scattered strong afternoon storms

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day because of the risk of scattered afternoon and early evening strong thunderstorms.

Tropical moisture, in combination with a passing disturbance, will increase the risk of heavy rain with whatever storms develop Friday afternoon. The current state of the atmosphere also supports gusty winds and frequent lightning with a few storms.

Much like Thursday, only a small number of people will be placed under a severe thunderstorm warning. However, a larger number of folks will be impacted by late-day rain and thunder that is not severe.

The greatest chance of having Friday plans impacted will occur in areas along and north of I-16; especially across the Lowcountry. If you have plans between 2 and 8 p.m., remain especially aware to changing weather conditions.

The forecast rapidly improves after sunset.

You can track rain as it develops and receive any severe weather alerts on the WTOC Weather App. If you’re out and about today, that will be a great resource for you.

