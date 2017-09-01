Annual Bacon Fest kicks off Friday on River Street

The Savannah Waterfront Association's 4th annual Bacon Fest will take place downtown over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Local chefs will highlight delicious bacon inspired creations on their menus throughout the festival. Bring the family down to enjoy some great food, bands and local artisans. There will also be plenty of activities for kids.

Bacon Fest will be held Sept. 1-4 on River Street. Event hours are 4-11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

For a detailed schedule of entertainment and more information, click here.

