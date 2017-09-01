Millions expected to hit the roads for the Labor Day holiday weekend

AAA and Bud Light will be offering the "Tow To Go" program in Georgia over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Millions across the United States will be hitting the roads Friday for the Labor Day holiday weekend. And, if you are traveling, you’ll need to pack your patience and take your time getting to that destination.

According to AAA, teen drivers ages 16-17 are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash.

We are still in what's being called the 100 Deadliest Days, which runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day. If you are driving this holiday, here's what you need to remember: Slow down and take your time. That destination will be there but you lessen the chances of arriving unharmed and safely. And, put the phones down -- that eliminates distractions and keeps your eyes on the road.

WTOC spoke with SCMPD about their efforts of patrolling the roads this holiday weekend and what they will be keeping an eye out for.

"The importance of having extra patrol out is basically for awareness. We want voluntary compliance. We want people to obey all the laws and not receive citations from us. We'd rather not have to enforce anything, but if we see something, we will enforce it," said Lt. Anthony Gallo, SCMPD.

Those driving also need to pay attention to gas prices. On Thursday, we learned the Colonial Pipeline shut down due to severe flooding in Texas, which could cause a spike in prices at the pump.

