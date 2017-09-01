Another record-breaking cargo ship scheduled to arrive in Savannah Friday

Another massive cargo ship is scheduled to call on Savannah Friday afternoon.

The CGM Theodore Roosevelt will pass by River Street sometime between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.

The Georgia Ports Authority says Savannah is just one of its many stops.

"So the ship will be coming from Asia, through the Panama Canal, and then it will go to Norfolk, and then it comes to Savannah, and then it'll go to New York after that," said Griff Lynch, Executive Director, GPA.

The Roosevelt is about 1,200 feet long and 158 feet wide. It can carry 14,414 containers, as measured in standard 20-foot units or TEUs. It is the largest ship to have called on the East Coast of the United States, and is a sibling vessel to the CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin, which in 2015 was the largest capacity container ship to call on any U.S. port.

Many may remember the COSCO cargo ship that traveled to Savannah back in May. At the time, it was the largest container ship to ever visit the East Coast of the United States.

Track the CGM Theodore Roosevelt's latest position by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.