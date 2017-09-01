1 inmate back in custody after escape from Emanuel County Jail; 1 still on loose

One of two inmates who escaped the Emanuel County Jail early Friday morning is back in custody.

Talik Williams, who is being held on two murder warrants, was brought back to the jail by his attorney. Dustin Driggers, who was being held on probation violation and burglary charges, is still on the loose.

The two escaped the jail around 3 a.m.

