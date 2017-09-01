3 more fugitives captured in Savannah area

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department says they worked in conjunction with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF) this week to arrest three more fugitives who attempted to flee to the Savannah area.

Officials say Miguel Marty, 33, was wanted for the aggravated sexual assault of a child that occurred in Texas. Officers determined he was in the 5400 block of Emory Drive and he was located and taken into custody without incident.

Olin Kicklighter IV, 22, was wanted for a home invasion that occurred in Tennessee. Officers determined Kicklighter was in the 1400 block of Benton Boulevard, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Bernard Carter, 25, was wanted for several burglaries in surrounding counties, in which he specifically targeted guns. Officers determined Carter was in the 1400 block of Benton Boulevard, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Marty, Kicklighter and Carter are being held in the Chatham County Detention Center, pending extradition.

Earlier this week, SCMPD and SERFTF also arrested fugitive Rion Hunter in Port Wentworth. Hunter was wanted for a rape and child molestation that occurred in New Jersey.

