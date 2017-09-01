Good News: Bombs Away sporting clays event

The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force hosted its Bombs Away Sporting Clays event on Friday.

Chairman of the event and member of Forest City Gun Club, Dan DeGood, never knew about the service his father served during World War 1 until after both of his parents passed away. While going through the club's papers, he found photos and records of his father's service in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Since then, DeGood serves as the docent in Misson Experience - a museum highlight. He wanted to dedicate his efforts in memory of his father.

"Ironically, back in training, this is going back into the 1940s, airmen got some training if they were going to be one of the 10 guns on a B-17, they got training doing skeet," DeGood said.

Through DeGood's research into the Eighth Air Force, he learned about the tremendous bravery of men like his dad who flew 10 to 12-hour combat missions and struggled to survive.

