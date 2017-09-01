Local breweries, distilleries now able to sale directly to customers

Breweries and Distilleries can now sell directly to their customers. Senate Bill 85 officially goes into effect Friday.

A block party was being held in honor of the big changes on Indian Street in Savannah.

The change means a lot to Ghost Coast Distillery and Service Brewing Company and all the other businesses working to make their own alcoholic beverages in breweries or distilleries all across the state.

This block party signifies a huge victory for them. It's happening until 10 p.m. on Indian Street.

In the past patrons would come to places like this and do a tour to get a sample of the product. Now you will be able to buy alcoholic beverages by the glass without going through that process.

The state law has now been updated allowing breweries to sell thousands of barrels directly to those who love it.

There is no cover charge to get into the block party here on Indian Street and the event benefits the Rape Crisis Center.

